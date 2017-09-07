Surgery sidelines Haylett-Petty, Uelese in line for Wallabies bow

The Wallabies' team to face South Africa shows four changes, with Dane Haylett-Petty among those to drop out as he faces biceps surgery.

Australia have confirmed Dane Haylett-Petty will play no further part in the Rugby Championship, but 20-year-old hooker Jordan Uelese is set to make his Wallabies debut in Saturday's Rugby Championship match against South Africa in Perth.

Wing Haylett-Petty requires surgery on a torn biceps and is expected to be out of action for three months.

He will be replaced by Reece Hodge in one of four changes to Michael Cheika's starting 15.

The other three alterations come in the pack, with Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope Kepu and Adam Coleman all earning recalls.

Polota-Nau starts in place of former skipper Stephen Moore, who is missing the match for the birth of his third child. As a result, Uelese comes on to the bench and is in line to become the Wallabies' ninth debutant of 2017.

The Rebels youngster starred for Australia at the Under-20 World Championships in Georgia earlier this year.

Jack Dempsey and Samu Kerevi have also been included among the replacements as the Wallabies look to bounce back from successive defeats to New Zealand.

Australia: Israel Folau, Henry Speight, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Reece Hodge, Bernard Foley, Will Genia; Scott Sio, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope Kepu, Rory Arnold, Adam Coleman, Ned Hanigan, Michael Hooper (captain), Sean McMahon.

Replacements: Jordan Uelese, Tom Robertson, Allan Alaalatoa, Rob Simmons, Jack Dempsey, Nick Phipps, Samu Kerevi, Curtis Rona.