Suspended Bonucci to miss Juventus reunion

The Italy centre-back will be unable to face his former club this weekend after receiving a two-game ban for elbowing a Genoa player

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci has been banned for two matches following his red card during Sunday's 0-0 draw against Genoa, ruling him out of Wednesday's game at Chievo and a reunion with former club Juventus this weekend.

The Italy international was dismissed after 25 minutes at San Siro for elbowing Aleandro Rosi.

Referee Piero Giacomelli consulted the video assistant referee (VAR) system before making his decision – giving Bonucci the dubious distinction of being the first player sent off in Serie A as a result of the technology being used.

Bonucci caused a sensation during the last transfer window, leaving Juve after seven seasons and six consecutive Serie A titles to join big-spending Milan in a €42million deal.

But the 30-year-old has struggled to find the form that saw him recognised as one of the finest defenders in the game during an uneven start to the campaign.

Vincenzo Montella's side lie 11th in the standings after four wins, as many defeats and a draw from nine Serie A outings so far.