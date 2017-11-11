Sussex's George Garton called into England squad for final warm-up match

A 20-year-old Sussex left-arm bowler, George Garton, has been called into the England squad for their third and last warm-up match starting in Townsville on Wednesday - in the absence of anyone else who is fast and fit.

Garton has taken no more than 23 wickets in first-class cricket, and is far from being a Sussex regular, but he is quick and left-handed, which makes him the closest England can get to Australia’s matchwinner Mitchell Starc - and England needed immediate reinforcement after their injury list extended to Jake Ball, the Nottinghamshire pace bowler who sustained a right ankle ligament strain during England’s 192-run win against a Cricket Australia XI.

Ball is not expected to recover in time for the Townsville fixture, so even if he is fit for the first Test starting in Brisbane on 23 November, England would be taking a high risk to pick him after bowling only 15.2 overs on this tour.

England’s four-man pace attack in the last warm up game - with Moeen Ali now bowling his offspin again in the nets after his side-strain - is set to be Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton and Tom Curran, who flew out to replace Steven Finn.

Anderson, England’s vice-captain, would then replace Curran in the first Test XI, and Garton would return to the Lions squad practising in Brisbane.

If another injury occurred however, and Garton were to play in Townsville and swing the ball in the humidity, there is a possibility he could make the Test team. There is nobody else, as Liam Plunkett has hurt a hamstring in the Bangladesh Premier League, and Mark Wood and Tom Helm - both in the Lions shadow party - have yet to return to full fitness.