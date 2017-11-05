Sutton and Lincoln crash out of FA Cup as Oxford City and Boreham Wood provide first-round upsets

Lincoln lost to AFC Wimbledon, who were upset by Sutton United last year - CameraSport

Last season, it took Arsenal to end Sutton United’s participation in the FA Cup, and a controversy sparked by a hastily eaten meat pie, after a glorious run that saw them reach the fifth round.

On Saturday they went out in tamer circumstances in the first, losing 1-0 at 10-man Cambridge United who reached the second round for the fifth consecutive season.

There was nothing to compare with the drama of 12 months ago when their great adventure included victories over Cheltenham, AFC Wimbledon and Leeds before the embarrassment of Piegate, which led to a two-month ban from football for reserve goalkeeper Wayne Shaw.

His former team-mates know they should probably have done better on Sunday after enjoying a numerical advantage for 50 minutes following the dismissal of George Maris for simulation. The visitors failed to make their advantage pay and conceded on the stroke of half-time when Jabo Ibehre turned home the rebound after Jevani Brown hit the bar.

Elsewhere, Paul Konchesky and Jermaine Pennant, who reached the finals in 2006 and 2010 with West Ham and Liverpool respectively, retain an interest in this year’s competition after Billericay Town drew 1-1 with Leatherhead, a draw that puts the Isthmian Premier League side in the second-round draw for the first time in their history. “It was a great game. I’m proud of my boys, they dug in and I’m pleased to be in the hat,” said Billericay owner-manager Glenn Tamplin.

Former winners Charlton Athletic (1947) and Coventry City (1987) are definitely though after seeing off Truro City 3-1 and Maidenhead United 2-0 respectively.

Truro were making their debut in the first round as the first Cornish side there since 1969 but conceded to Ben Reeves after 10 minutes and seldom looked likely to pull off the shock their 996 fans had travelled so far to see.