Sutton re-signs with Rabbitohs for 2018

John Sutton could reach the 300-game milestone for the South Sydney Rabbitohs after signing on for season 2018.

South Sydney veteran John Sutton will play a 15th season for the Rabbitohs after re-signing with the NRL club for 2018.

Sutton, 32, has played 283 NRL games for the Rabbitohs since making his debut in 2004.

A three-time winner of the George Piggins Medal as South Sydney's player of the year, Sutton could become the first player to reach 300 games for the Rabbitohs.

South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold said Sutton's experience and leadership would be crucial again.

"John is a leader amongst our group, he's played more games than anyone in our jersey which shows his loyalty to the club, and those attributes are priceless to our squad," Seibold said.

"The experience he brings is instrumental to players like Cameron Murray, Zane Musgrove, Angus Crichton, Tyrell Fuimaono, Campbell Graham, Braidon Burns and Siosifa Talakai, amongst others.

"He brings a fantastic skill set, his knowledge of the game is deep and thorough, and physically he's a big body.

"He adds depth to the back row for us alongside guys like Sam Burgess, Angus, Tyrell, Cam, Dean Britt and Sifa, but most importantly the leadership and experience he brings at the NRL level is irreplaceable."

Sutton played 24 games for South Sydney in 2017 as they finished 12th in the table.

The veteran is looking forward to another season, saying: "I love this club and everything it stands for and I've never wanted to play for anyone else.

"To have the opportunity to have another year with Souths is fantastic and I want to thank everyone at the club for having faith in me to get the job done next season.

"This club is a big part of my life and my family's life and it's an absolute privilege to run out in front of our members and represent the club that they love just as much as I do.

"I'm looking forward to ripping in to make next season one to remember."