Who is Sven Mislintat? The chief scout tipped to join Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund to replace Steve Rowley

Few chief scouts have improved their club as dramatically as Sven Mislintat

Arsenal are reportedly close to appointing Sven Mislintat as their new chief scout, to replace Steve Rowley who is on the verge of leaving the club after 35-years.

Rowley, who was appointed the club’s chief scout by Arsene Wenger in 1996, is exceptionally well respected both at the Emirates and in the wider footballing world, but is ready to quit from the role.

He will be difficult to replace – but if Arsenal are able to lure Mislintat away from Borussia Dortmund they will have appointed a man responsible for talent spotting some of the finest players in the world.

Mislintat, who has worked at Borussia Dortmund since 2009, is credited with bringing the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ousmane Dembele to the Westfalenstadion.

He is used to working with a relatively modest budget and has been repeatedly linked with a move to domestic rivals Bayern Munich, who made an attempt to make him their new Technical Director two seasons ago.

Mislintat also came close to leaving the club last year, when he fell out with the former Dortmund head coach, Thomas Tuchel.

The pair suffered a breakdown in relations after Tuchel laid the blame for the collapse of Oliver Torres’ transfer from Atletico Madrid squarely at Mislintat’s door. For a short time Mislintat stayed away from the club’s training facilities, but just a few months later Tuchel had walked out and Mislintat was still a key figure at the club, offering some indication into how highly he is regarded at the Westfalenstadion.

