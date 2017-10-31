Svilar becomes youngest goalkeeper to save a Champions League penalty

The Belgian teenager stopped a 15-minute spot-kick to set another record in a promising career

Benfica teenager Mile Svilar made history on Tuesday, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to ever save a Champions League penalty.

Facing Manchester United at Old Trafford, Svilar went down to his right to stop Anthony Martial's 15th-minute penalty to keep the score 0-0. 

At 18 years, 65 days, the Belgian set the mark just two weeks after making his Champions League debut.

Benfica 4/7 to beat Vitoria

Svilar made history a fortnight ago in the reverse fixture against Man Utd, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to ever start a Champions League match. 

The Belgium U-19 international broke the record previously held by Iker Casillas, who made his debut in the competition for Real Madrid against Olympiakos in 1999, aged 18 years and 117 days.

Just before half-time, Svilar set another record – this time one of the unwanted variety when Nemanja Matic's long-range shot rebounded off the post, off Svilar's back and in for an own goal. 

Svilar moved to Benfica in August after coming up through the Anderlecht youth system. 

What to read next

By using Yahoo you agree that Yahoo and partners may use Cookies for personalisation and other purposes