Svilar becomes youngest goalkeeper to save a Champions League penalty

The Belgian teenager stopped a 15-minute spot-kick to set another record in a promising career

Benfica teenager Mile Svilar made history on Tuesday, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to ever save a Champions League penalty.

Facing Manchester United at Old Trafford, Svilar went down to his right to stop Anthony Martial's 15th-minute penalty to keep the score 0-0.

18y 65d - Mile Svilar is the youngest goalkeeper to save a penalty in a Champions League match (18y 65d old). Wall. pic.twitter.com/LyHgtBWgp0 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 31, 2017

At 18 years, 65 days, the Belgian set the mark just two weeks after making his Champions League debut.

Svilar made history a fortnight ago in the reverse fixture against Man Utd, becoming the youngest goalkeeper to ever start a Champions League match.

The Belgium U-19 international broke the record previously held by Iker Casillas, who made his debut in the competition for Real Madrid against Olympiakos in 1999, aged 18 years and 117 days.

Just before half-time, Svilar set another record – this time one of the unwanted variety when Nemanja Matic's long-range shot rebounded off the post, off Svilar's back and in for an own goal.

18y 65d - Mile Svilar is also the youngest player to score an own goal in Champions League history. Horror. https://t.co/15UKBNeeto — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 31, 2017

Svilar moved to Benfica in August after coming up through the Anderlecht youth system.