Svindal third on return as Feuz claims downhill glory

Aksel Lund Svindal claimed a third-placed finish on his return to FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup action as Beat Feuz won the first men's downhill of the season at Lake Louise.

Svindal, the winner of 11 crystal globes to date in a distinguished career, made his comeback on Saturday after seeing his 2016-17 campaign cut short by a knee injury.

The Norwegian's time of one minute and 44.08 seconds was enough to earn a place on the podium ahead of Peter Fill, the World Cup downhill champion in each of the past two seasons.

However, it was reigning world champion Feuz who took victory in 1:43.76, with Matthias Mayer (0.09secs) claiming second.

In Killington, Viktoria Rebensburg made it two wins from two in the ladies' giant slalom.

Rebensburg, the pace-setter in last month's season-opener in Solden, was a dominant victor on Saturday, posting the fastest time in both runs.

Her total time of 1:57.63 proved 0.67seconds faster than slalom specialist Mikaela Shiffrin, with Manuela Moelgg a distant third.