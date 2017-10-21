Swansea 1 Leicester 2: Michael Appleton era starts with a bang
Say what you want about Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s rashness when it comes to dismissing its football managers, but nobody can suggest the Leicester owner’s trigger happy qualities do not pay instant dividends.
Claudio Ranieri won his first match in charge following the controversial firing of Nigel Pearson; Craig Shakespeare won his first match in charge in the wake of the astounding sacking of Ranieri; and now Michael Appleton has done the same after the shock parting of the ways with Shakespeare.
Of course, Ranieri built on that opening glory to lift the Premier League title, while Shakespeare used his successful foundation to become the first manager ever to win his first six games in the Premier League. Appleton has only been named as the caretaker and it must be highly doubtful that he goes on to emulate either. But still, do not expect Leicester to be in a hurry to replace Shakespeare - because no club seems to enjoy the momentum a new gaffer begins as much. The Dead Fox bounce, perhaps.
These much-needed three points – Leicester’s first triumph in seven which pulled them out of the relegation places – were ultimately hard earned after seeming to be secured deep in the bag when they went two up in the 50th minute. But Swansea, roared on by an incandescent Paul Clement, fought back and made it a breathless climax. A draw would have more than they deserved, however.
It was all Leicester out of the traps, with Lukasz Fabianski forced to be at his most alert and agile in denying Shinji Okazaki, Marc Albrighton and Jamie Vardy and at this stage Leicester must have wondered who could possibly find a way past the Polish international.
The answer came in the forlorn frame of Swansea centre-half Federico Fernandez, who, in the 25th minute, instinctively dived in the six-yard box to head away the cross of Riyad Mahrez, only to see it flash into his own net. Swansea believed that Mahrez had failed to keep in the ball over the top.
Mahrez was involved in the second, as well, and again the Algerian’s contribution brought yells from the home faithful. He did look offside after Albrighton sent him clear before his cute cut-back gave Okazaki the simplest of tap-ins.
This was the Leicester of old and but for a few more Fabianski heroics, Swansea would have been down and out. Yet with Clement becoming ever more theatrical in his urgings – and indeed decisive, hauling off captain Leon Britton for Ki Sung-Yueng at half-time – the Welshmen responded, with Alfie Mawson turning in Renato Sanches’ corner in the 55th minute.
Leicester have been ominously shaky at the back of late and their nerves were suddenly existent. The anxiety was not helped when Vardy could not covert a one-on-one with Fabianski and so Swansea poured forward. The Liberty saluted what they thought was an equaliser with three minutes to go but Wayne Routledge’s strike was just the wrong side of the side-netting. Following the morale-boosting win over Huddersfield last week, Clement will have to pick up his team once more.