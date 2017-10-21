Swansea 1 Leicester 2: Michael Appleton era starts with a bang

Say what you want about Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s rashness when it comes to dismissing its football managers, but nobody can suggest the Leicester owner’s trigger happy qualities do not pay instant dividends.

Claudio Ranieri won his first match in charge following the controversial firing of Nigel Pearson; Craig Shakespeare won his first match in charge in the wake of the astounding sacking of Ranieri; and now Michael Appleton has done the same after the shock parting of the ways with Shakespeare.

Of course, Ranieri built on that opening glory to lift the Premier League title, while Shakespeare used his successful foundation to become the first manager ever to win his first six games in the Premier League. Appleton has only been named as the caretaker and it must be highly doubtful that he goes on to emulate either. But still, do not expect Leicester to be in a hurry to replace Shakespeare - because no club seems to enjoy the momentum a new gaffer begins as much. The Dead Fox bounce, perhaps.

These much-needed three points – Leicester’s first triumph in seven which pulled them out of the relegation places – were ultimately hard earned after seeming to be secured deep in the bag when they went two up in the 50th minute. But Swansea, roared on by an incandescent Paul Clement, fought back and made it a breathless climax. A draw would have more than they deserved, however.

It was all Leicester out of the traps, with Lukasz Fabianski forced to be at his most alert and agile in denying Shinji Okazaki, Marc Albrighton and Jamie Vardy and at this stage Leicester must have wondered who could possibly find a way past the Polish international.

Michael Appleton enjoyed victory in his first game in charge Credit: reuters More