Swansea's Bony down with hamstring injury

The Ivory Coast international lasted for only 45 minutes for the Swans before being withdrawn due to a hamstring injury as confirmed by his gaffer

Swansea manager Paul Clement has confirmed that Wilfried Bony suffered a hamstring injury in the club’s 1-0 loss to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

The 28-year-old who had earlier been called up to the Ivory Coast squad for their crunch Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Mali was taken off at the halftime owing to a problem with his hamstring.

“It was an injury concern, but I don’t know if it was just tightness or something more serious,” Clement told club website.

“It was his hamstring. Wilfried didn’t feel comfortable when he was stretching.

“But I don’t know if there is a problem. Hopefully, it is nothing too serious.”