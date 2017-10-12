Swansea's Bony faces late fitness test ahead of Huddersfield clash

The 28-year-old is not a sure bet for the Swans ahead of their clash against the Terriers on Saturday

Wilfried Bony faces a late fitness test ahead of Swansea clash with Huddersfield Town according to manager Paul Clement.

The 28-year-old missed out of Cote d'Ivoire's 0-0 draw against Mali in a World Cup qualifying encounter due to hamstring concerns.

Bony spent most part of the week training alone on his return to the South of Wales in other to ease his pain.

However, the Swans boss reveals that the striker will be assessed ahead of the game against David Wagner’s side and says he has a 50-50 chance of playing.

“We are monitoring Wilfried closely,” Clement told club website.

“He rejoined training today [Thursday]. I haven’t spoken to him since the end of the session but we will assess him, then we’ll do the same again tomorrow.

“We will see how he is. I would say he is 50-50 for a start on Saturday as things stand.”

A win for the Liberty Stadium giants would take them away from the relegation waters. They are 18th on the log with five points from seven games.