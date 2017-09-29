Swansea's Bony gets Ivory Coast recall

The Swans forward has returned to the Elephants fold ahead of their important World Cup qualifing tie against Alain Giresse's men

Wilfried Bony has been recalled to Ivory Coast squad for next week's crucial Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Mali.

The Swansea forward have not played for his country since the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and was selected by Marc Wilmots alongside 25 other players for the cracker against the Eagles in Bamako.

The 28-year-old striker who returned to Swansea City last month after an underwhelming two years at Manchester City will be eyeing his 53rd cap for the Elephants.

Ivory Coast are top of Group C with seven points, one ahead of Morocco while Mali are bottom of the log with just two points.