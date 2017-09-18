Swansea's Clement sure of Tammy Abraham’s impact

The 19-year-old has been a menace for English topflight defenders this season and the Swans’ gaffer has backed him for more success

Paul Clement has backed Tammy Abraham add value to Swansea City following his blistering form this term.

The Nigerian has scored two goals in six appearances for the Liberty Stadium outfit since his loan move from Chelsea.

In the Swans' 0-0 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, the 19-year-old gave a good account of himself before he was replaced by Wilfried Bony in the 72nd minute.

And his manager at the Liberty Stadium is sure that the English Premier League will bring his best having scored 23 goals in the English Championship last season.

“What he has shown is that at every level he has scored goals but this is a new level,” Clement told The Guardian.

“It’s a big jump. He’s gone from youth [football] to [under-] 23s to Championship and done very well along the way. But this is the big step, isn’t it? You’re talking about playing against some of the best players in the world.

“He has confidence and desire to improve, he’s in a good place and he will contribute for us this season.”