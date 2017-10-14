Swansea's Tammy Abraham delighted to bag brace

The 20-year-old is pleased following his heroics which propelled the Swans to victory against David Wagner’s men at the Liberty Stadium

Tammy Abraham is delighted to have bagged a brace in Swansea City’s 2-0 win over Huddersfield town in an English Premier League game on Saturday.

The Anglo-Nigerian opened the scoring for the hosts in the 42nd minute before sealing all three points for Paul Clement’s side with his second goal just three minutes after the halftime interval.

And the Chelsea loanee has spoken of his delight at grabbing his first brace in the English top flight while also lauding his teammates for the spirit within the squad via his social media page.

Great team performance by everyone today great bounce back. Nice to get two today crowd were amazing like always #JackArmy — Tammy abraham (@tammyabraham) October 14, 2017

Abraham has now scored five goals in all appearances for the South Wales outfit and will be looking to continue his rich vein of goalscoring form when Swansea City host Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa’s Leicester City on October 21.