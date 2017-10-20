Swansea’s Bony will miss clash against Leicester City, confirms Paul Clement

The Swans gaffer has confirmed the 28-year-old will miss the tie against the Foxes with a hamstring strain but says the injury is a minor knock

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has confirmed Wilfried Bony will miss his side’s clash against Leicester City in an English Premier League game on Saturday.

This will be the Cote d’Ivoire international’s second straight game on the sidelines after missing the Swans 2-0 win over Huddersfield town last weekend.

And the Liberty Stadium outfit’s manager has confirmed the striker is set to miss out when they host the foxes but he said the striker is not facing a long spell on the sidelines and expects a return to training during the coming week.

“Wilfried injured his hamstring in training on Thursday last week,” Clement told club website.

“It’s a different injury from the one which made him come off at West Ham. It’s not a serious injury.

“It’s short-term and we should see him back on the training field next week.”

Bony has not scored since his return to South Wales and Clement says he is desperate to make an impression but insisted getting his fitness levels up is the priority at the moment.

I think he is frustrated – that’s normal,” he added.

“He would have liked to have gone straight into the team and made an impact straightaway after coming back home to Swansea if you like.

“He was desperate to be involved as soon as he joined us, but the fact that he hasn’t played regularly for a couple of years and had an intermittent pre-season means that his body is a little bit behind where his mind is.

“We have to get the two of them together as quickly as possible so that Wilfried is fit and ready to play,” he concluded.