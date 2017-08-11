Swansea boss lays down target for Ayew and Co.

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has outlined the team's ambitions ahead the Premier League new season which kicks off on Saturday.

Caught up in a relegation fight last season, the Jack Army are hoping to make a better impact this time around.

They will open the new campaign with a visit to Southampton on Saturday, a week before welcoming Manchester United for a showdown at the Liberty Stadium.

“I have just met with the players to talk about our objectives for the season and those objectives are very clear,” Clement told pressmen on Thursday.

“We want to win games, we want to develop our playing style and our identity and we want to start the season well.

“We want to do better than we did last season. I want to win more games over the course of season. We won at Anfield last season, we were very close to winning at Old Trafford and we nearly got a point at Manchester City.

“That makes us feel that if we play well and the team we are playing don’t play so well, we can get a result anywhere.

“We also want to play with more identity, we want to score more goals and concede fewer goals. We want to be better in all areas.”

Undoubtedly, one of Swansea's biggest weapons towards realizing their goals will be Ghana striker Jordan Ayew.

Following a move from Aston Villa in January, the 25-year-old struggled to find the back of the net last season, only breaking his duck on the last day of the campaign.

He, on the back of a fine preseason form, will hope to reclaim the sharpness that saw him hit seven topflight goals for Villa in 2015-16.