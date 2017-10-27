Swansea boss Paul Clement gives Bony’s injury update

Ahead of their league fixture against the Gunners on Saturday, the Swans gaffer gave an update on the fitness of the forward

Swansea manager Paul Clement has said that while Wilfried Bony is clear of his hamstring worries he will not be available for Saturday's English Premier League tie against Arsenal.

The 28-year-old forward suffered the injury while on international duty with Cote d'Ivoire and has missed three consecutive games for Liberty Stadium outfit.

The former Manchester City star will not make the trip to the Emirates Stadium this weekend, while he remains a doubt for next week's clash against Brighton.

“Wilfried is rehabbing. He is clear of the injury now but he needs to get his fitness up and it’s a matter of how long that will take," Clement told club website.

“He will not be available for the weekend, but we will see for the Brighton game.”

The Swans chase their third win in the league this season when they tackle Arsene Wenger's men on Saturday.