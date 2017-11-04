Murray and Brighton condemn Swans to the drop zone

A fourth goal in three Premier League matches for Glenn Murray saw Brighton increase the pressure on Swansea City boss Paul Clement.

Glenn Murray continued his rich vein of form as Brighton and Hove Albion inflicted a 1-0 defeat on Swansea City, who dropped into the Premier League relegation zone.

Murray struck for the fourth time in three Premier League matches to guide Chris Hughton's side up to eighth and make it back-to-back top-flight away wins for just the second time in their history.

While the Seagulls are soaring above expectations, a fifth defeat in six league outings was met with boos from the Liberty Stadium crowd and raises the pressure on Paul Clement, who will need positive results in their next outings against Burnley and Bournemouth, whose late win at Newcastle United leaves the Swans in the bottom three.

A one-minute brain fade for erratic centre-back Federico Fernandez preceded the only goal - the Argentine was booked for a wild and needless tackle on Murray before the striker evaded his man to bundle home.

Swansea struggled to create chances and had Lukasz Fabianski to thank for keeping the deficit to a single goal at half-time as he turned a powerful Lewis Dunk header over the top.

The best opportunity for the hosts fell to Luciano Narsingh, but he hit the crossbar in the second minute of stoppage time, as Brighton claimed all three points.

Swansea played some neat football during the opening stages, an interception from Shane Duffy stopping Kyle Naughton's brilliant cross from finding new England call-up Tammy Abraham in the sixth minute.

With chances at a premium, Fabianski did well to palm a looping, left-wing delivery by Pascal Gross that looked destined for the top-right corner behind while under pressure from Duffy.

There was nothing Fabianski could do to keep out Murray in the 29th minute, though, as the striker got in behind the static Fernandez to turn Anthony Knockaert's cross home with his thigh.