Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Glenn Murray piles on the pressure with second-half winner

Glenn Murray scored the only goal of the game as Brighton beat Swansea City - Getty Images Europe

Swansea's shocking home form continued as Glenn Murray's first-half strike gave Brighton victory in front of an angry Liberty Stadium crowd.

Murray applied the finish to Anthony Knockaert's cross for the only goal of the game as the home side were booed off at both half time and the final whistle.

Paul Clement's men were already low on confidence going into the game and their morale only sank lower as the 90 minutes wore on in south Wales.

Brighton didn't have to do much to win the game and Swansea – who are now just a place above the drop zone – look set to face a long battle with relegation based on their current form.

A small section of Swansea fans had protested against chairman Huw Jenkins before kick-off, but the home side started the better of the two teams.

Kyle Naughton's cross from the right looked like it would give Jordan Ayew an easy tap in, but Shane Duffy covered across to clear for a corner.

Paul Clement and Swansea remain third from bottom in the Premier League table Credit: REUTERS More