Swansea City 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 1: Glenn Murray piles on the pressure with second-half winner
Swansea's shocking home form continued as Glenn Murray's first-half strike gave Brighton victory in front of an angry Liberty Stadium crowd.
Murray applied the finish to Anthony Knockaert's cross for the only goal of the game as the home side were booed off at both half time and the final whistle.
Paul Clement's men were already low on confidence going into the game and their morale only sank lower as the 90 minutes wore on in south Wales.
Brighton didn't have to do much to win the game and Swansea – who are now just a place above the drop zone – look set to face a long battle with relegation based on their current form.
A small section of Swansea fans had protested against chairman Huw Jenkins before kick-off, but the home side started the better of the two teams.
Kyle Naughton's cross from the right looked like it would give Jordan Ayew an easy tap in, but Shane Duffy covered across to clear for a corner.
Tom Carroll also had a shot from distance, but Swansea's brittle confidence became more than evident as the first half wore on. A series of misplaced passes saw boos ring out from a home crowd frustrated with their team's campaign to date.
And the mood inside the ground soured further when Brighton went ahead. Minutes after he was booked for wiping out Murray, Federico Fernandez gave the Seagulls striker too much room inside the six-yard box and he bundled Knockaert's delivery past Lukasz Fabianski.
The goal drained the life out of Swansea. Murray went close again and only a superb save from Fabianski stopped Lewis Dunk from making it 2-0.
Clement's men were jeered off at the break and had failed to create a clear-cut chance. Things improved slightly when the game resumed and new England call-up Tammy Abraham finally worked Mathew Ryan before a goalmouth scramble saw the 20-year-old striker have another shot deflected wide.
Home manager Clement sensed an upturn in momentum and introduced winger Luciano Narsingh for Carroll who had a poor game at the heart of Swansea's midfield.
The substitution failed to make any difference and the brutal truth is that Swansea misplaced too many passes and lacked the cutting edge required to take anything from the game.
Their set-piece delivery was also woeful, on far too many occasions attempted crosses from Ki-Sung-yueng and Sam Clucas went miles over the far post.
Abraham was the only bright note for the hosts, running his socks off in attack and trying to cajole his dispirited team-mates into a comeback. It never looked like happening.
Clucas was replaced and booted a bottle on the Swansea bench, summing up his side's frustration. Alfie Mawson also headed over and Narsingh struck the cross bar when through on goal in what was Swansea's best chance, but by the time Mike Dean blew for the end of the game, the catcalls from the home crowd were entirely predictable.