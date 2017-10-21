Mahrez shines as Appleton enjoys winning start at Leicester

Riyad Mahrez set up both Leicester City's goals to help the visitors beat Swansea City for their first Premier League win since August 19.

Riyad Mahrez shone as Leicester City responded to the midweek sacking of manager Craig Shakespeare with a first win in seven Premier League games as they triumphed 2-1 at Swansea City.

Under the stewardship of Michael Appleton, who was placed in temporary charge following Shakepeare's departure on Tuesday, the visitors picked up three points to move out of the relegation zone on Saturday.

A rejuvenated Mahrez was directly involved in Leicester's goals at the Liberty Stadium, sending in the cross that led to Federico Fernandez heading into his own net in the 25th minute for the opener.

Shinji Okazaki doubled their lead with a close-range finish from Mahrez's cushioned pass early in the second half, although Leicester's two-goal advantage didn't last for long.

Alfie Mawson's volleyed finish on the turn in the 56th minute gave Swansea hope, but Paul Clement's side could not find an equaliser and have now lost four of their five home league outings this season.

Appleton – whose last match in full charge of a team was Oxford United's 2-0 win over Shrewsbury Town in League One back in April – made just one change from the side Shakespeare picked for Monday's 1-1 draw with West Brom, recalling Okazaki up front.

The Japan international was at the heart of the visitors' positive start too, his header from Marc Albrighton's cross testing Lukasz Fabianski inside the opening minute.

Swansea needed their goalkeeper to spare them again when the Leicester pair reversed roles, Okazaki this time with the delivery for his team-mate to unleash a first-time drive that, fortunately for Fabianski, was aimed straight at him.