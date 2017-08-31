Swansea City 'agree £12m deal' with Manchester City to re-sign Wilfried Bony

Swansea City have agreed a £12m deal with Manchester City to bring striker Wilfried Bony back to the Liberty Stadium, according to reports.

The Ivorian first left for City in January of 2015 for an initial fee of £25m, rising to £28m, but the forward struggled to make an impact at the Etihad.

The 28-year-old has since been loaned out to Stoke but now looks set to return to his former club.

Manchester City have been keen to offload Bony, and his £130,000-a-week wage packet, on a permanent basis for much of the summer.

However, the Cityzens have been unable to recoup the £28m they splashed out on the forward.

After Bony refused to take a pay-cut, City were forced to reduce their valuation by £1m to £12m. Swansea will now use that saving to hike their wage offer.

Bony is expected to undergo a medical in South Wales later today ahead of his deadline day move.