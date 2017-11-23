Swansea City’s Bony ‘feeling positive’ ahead Bournemouth visit

The 28-year-old returned from a hamstring injury last weekend and has set his sights on helping the Swans get a positive result against the Cherries

Swansea City's Wilfried Bony is ‘feeling positive’ ahead of Saturday's English Premier League fixture against Bournemouth.

The Cote d’Ivoire international has battled with injuries so far this season, thus, restricting him to just six appearances in all competitions for the Liberty Stadium outfit.

But after making a return in the Swans' 2-0 loss to Burnley last weekend, the ex-Manchester City striker feels fit and is raring to take on Eddie Howe's men.

“I am feeling fit and the good thing for me is that I am back,” Bony told club website.

“I can do better than I did against Burnley. I had two chances which I should have scored from – especially the header in the last few minutes.

“But I am feeling positive. It has been a frustrating time for me since I came back to Swansea, but I think there are good times ahead.

“I can improve and so can the team. I am confident both things will happen.

“Now we are focusing on Saturday.

“It is an opportunity for us all to come together, work hard and do what we need to get the outcome we all want."

With first choice striker, Tammy Abraham likely to sit out Saturday's encounter due to an injury, Bony is in line to make his third league start for Swansea since his return from Manchester City.

The Cote d'Ivoire international who has not scored in 214 minutes of Premier League action this term will be aiming to get off the mark when Bournemouth visit the Liberty Stadium.

Also, Paul Clement’s side, currently 19th in the English top-flight standings will hope for a better fortune against the Cherries on Saturday, having lost their last five league games.