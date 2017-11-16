Swansea City boss Paul Clement hopes Wilfried Bony returns fully fit

The 28-year-old has not sparkle since he rejoined the Swans from Manchester City owing to injury

Swansea City manager Paul Clement is looking forward to the return of Wilfried Bony to full fitness.

The Cote d'Ivoire striker rejoined the Welsh side on transfer deadline day last summer from Manchester City but his second spell at the Liberty Stadium has been plagued with injury.

The 28-year-old has been restricted to only five appearances in all competitions after suffering a hamstring injury in September against West Ham United which has denied him a chance to reignite the form that made City pay £35 million for his services.

However, the English tactician is confident that the ‘frustrated’ right-footed forward will rediscover his form soonest.

"It is really important to have Wilfried back because he brings a lot of good energy and senior leadership to the group, which is important in difficult times," Clement told Wales online.

"He’s really frustrated. He wanted to come back here after the way he scored goals before he left and to carry that on for Swansea.

"But it didn’t happen that way because of what happened in between. There was the frustration of the initial injury and the second injury he picked up was from de-conditioning and a lack of football.

"Now we need to get it right. We don’t want to make an error and set him back again, but we want him involved as soon as possible.

"We want him out on the pitch. He hasn't been out there anywhere near as much as we would have liked so we've got to get it right this time."

Swansea travel to Turf Moor to trade tackles with Burnley as they continue to hunt for a third win in the English top-flight this term which could take them out of the relegation zone having gathered eight points from 11 outings. And the former Vitesse frontman will be hoping to play a part in the duel after returning to training.