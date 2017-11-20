Swansea City ‘have the quality’ to turn results around - Wilfried Bony

The Swans are without a win in their last five games in the English top-flight but the 28-year-old is confident they can reverse their fortunes

Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony believes his side ‘have the quality’ to turn their results around following their loss to Burnley in Saturday’s English Premier League encounter.

Goals by Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes secured the Clarets a 2-0 victory, thus seeing Paul Clement’s side slip to a fifth consecutive loss in the top-flight.

Swans 2/5 favs for relegation

The defeat at Turf Moor made it eight futile outings in 12 encounter so far this term, with the team stuck in 19th position in the log.

But the Cote d'Ivoire international is confident in the ability of the squad to 'turn the bad moment into a good moment'.

"It was a very disappointing result,” Bony told club website.

“It’s up to us to change things. We need to win and we will do our best to do that.

“We have the quality. We need to turn the bad moment into a good moment, and then everything will be bright again.

“Three points can be massive for our confidence and to make our fans happy.”

Bony who has had his season ravaged by injury has seen just 214 minutes of action across five English Premier League games and is yet to get off the mark this season.

With star striker Tammy Abraham out due to injury, the ex-Vittese forward will be in pole position to lead the Swans attack when Bournemouth visit the Liberty Stadium next weekend. And he will be hoping for a positive result against Eddie Howe's men.