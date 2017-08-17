Swansea City vs Manchester United: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester United will look to make it two wins from two in the Premier League when they travel to Swansea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Jose Mourinho's side kicked off their league campaign in style last week, convincingly beating West Ham 4-0 at Old Trafford. A Romelu Lukaku double, as well as goals from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial, ensured that the Red Devils secured maximum points against the Hammers and they will be determined to continue their impressive start at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea, meanwhile, escaped relegation last season, thanks, in no small part, to the intervention of Paul Clement and the English coach guided his side to an away draw in their opener against Southampton.

However, he is faced with a much sterner task this weekend as United come to town.

Game Swansea vs Manchester United Date Saturday, August 19 Time 12:30 BST / 07:30 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and via online stream using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN, as well as being available to stream online using the NBC Sports app.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBC Sports app

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Manchester United players Goalkeepers De Gea, Romero Defenders Lindelof, Bailly, Jones, Rojo, Smalling, Blind, Shaw, Darmian, Tuanzebe, Valencia Midfielders Pogba, Mata, Lingard, Carrick, Young, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Fellaini, Matic, Pereira Forwards Lukaku, Martial, Rashford, Wilson

Manchester United will be without the services of Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Ashley Young, who are all long-term absentees, with Shaw closest to making a comeback.

Victor Lindelof did not feature in last week's win over West Ham, but the Swedish defender could be in a better position to play this week, so he should at least take up a place on the bench.

Potential starting XI: De Gea; Bailly, Jones, Blind, Valencia; Matic, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan; Rashford, Lukaku.

Position Swansea players Goalkeepers Fabianski, Nordvelt, Mulder, Birighetti Defenders van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson, Rangel, Naughton, Bartley, Fernandez, Kingsley Midfielders Ki, Britton, Fer, Dyer, Carroll, Routledge, Narsingh, Montero, Grimes, Mesa, Fulton Forwards Llorente, Abraham, Ayew, McBurnie

Swansea's top scorer last season, Fernando Llorente is still unavailable as he recovers from a freak arm injury, while Sung-Yeung Ki and Nathan Dyer also remain sidelined.

Gylfi Sigurdsson will not feature, having moved to Everton for a record £45 million, but new signing from Las Palmas Roque Mesa could make his Premier League debut.

Potential starting XI: Fabianski; Naughton, Olsson, Fernandez, Mawson; Carroll, Britton, Fer; Routledge, Ayew, Abraham.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

