Swansea City vs Manchester United, Carabao Cup: live score updates

Swansea will be hoping to give this man further headaches in this evening's Carabao Cup game

Eight changes then for the hosts

You'd say they are playing a weakened side, but having lost three of the last four in the League, perhaps shaking things up a bit isn't the end of the world.

Some worrying defeats in that little run for the Swans: losing to fellow strugglers West Ham and Leicester, as well as Watford. The team they beat was promoted Huddersfield. Three points from those four fixtures does now augur well.

And here are Swansea

changes for the #Swans in the @Carabao_Cup tonight.



Here's how we will line up against @ManUtd…



— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) October 24, 2017

Here are the teams: United first

The team news is in! Here's the #MUFC starting XI to take on Swansea in the @Carabao_Cup...

Just when you thought the Carbao Cup

could not get any more essential

Question of Sport duo to conduct #CarabaoCup quarter-final draw

Good evening!

Tyers here.

Our preview

What is it?

It's the League Cup! What more could you possibly want? Specifically, it's a fourth round meeting between Swansea City FC and the red-favouring team from Manchester known, of course, as Manchester United.

When is it?

Tonight, that is Tuesday 24 October 2017.

What time is kick-off?

It's 19.45 BST. Yes, we are still inside the BST zone.

What TV channel is it on?

Tune your set top box or mobile viewing device to Sky Sports Football. Sky Sports Main Event will be showing this too.

What is the team news?

Victor Lindelof's display for Manchester United against Huddersfield could cost him a starting place in Tuesday's Carabao Cup trip to Swansea.

Lindelof did not impress after coming on for the injured Phil Jones during Saturday's defeat and Jose Mourinho could choose to look at Axel Tuanzebe.