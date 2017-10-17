Swansea, not Chelsea is the best place for Tammy Abraham - Jamie Redknapp

The 20-year-old has had an impressive start to life at the Swans and the former England international believes he will develop faster there

Jamie Redknapp believes Swansea is the best place for Tammy Abraham to continue his development amid talks of a recall to Chelsea.

The Anglo-Nigerian, on-loan from the Blues, has scored five goals in ten appearances so far this season for Paul Clement’s side.

Abraham 4/1 first scorer v Leicester

And his eye-catching performances - coupled with Antonio Conte's struggles to finding a suitable backup for first-choice striker, Alvaro Morata - have sparked talks of an early recall from his temporary runout at the Liberty Stadium outfit.

But the ex-Liverpool midfielder believes the youngster's stay in South Wales, rather than an early return to Stamford Bridge, would yield more dividend.

“If you put Tammy Abraham into Chelsea's team now in place of Michy Batshuayi, I don't think he would do any worse but Swansea is the best place for him right now,” Redknapp told Daily Mail.

“He is guaranteed football week in, week out and is learning about the rigors and demands of the Premier League.

“Abraham's development will benefit greatly from this year at Swansea and will return to Stamford Bridge a better player.”

Abraham, who is responsible for four of Swansea's five goals in the English topflight so far this season, will be looking to continue his impressive run in front of goal when Swansea City welcomes Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho’s Leicester City to the Liberty Stadium in their next game on October 21.