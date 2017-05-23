Swansea ready to turn down record bids to rebuff Tottenham and Everton interest in Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swansea are ready to turn down record offers to rebuff interest from Tottenham and Everton in star man Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Icelandic international, who scored nine goals and added 13 assists on his way to his second successive club player of the year award, is expected to be in high demand this summer with both the Toffees and former club Spurs reported to be interested in him.

But owner Steve Kaplan has confirmed the Swans have no interest in letting the 27-year-old leave and revealed the club's American owners spoke to Sigurdsson over the weekend.

"We all know how important Gylfi is, just as he knows how much he's valued and loved here," he told WalesOnline. "There's been interest in him before - there were some pretty big enquiries about him last summer and in the January window - but we didn't want to sell him then and we don't want to sell him now."

Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins revealed three months ago that Sigurdsson - who signed a new four-year contract last August - was the subject of "substantial offers" during the January transfer window.

Everton have been linked with Sigurdsson for some time, but Swansea moved quickly to dismiss reports that a bid from the Toffees had been accepted.

"There has been no contact between Swansea City and Everton," said a club spokesman. "As far as the owners, the chairman and the manager are concerned, they want to keep Swansea City's best players."

Only last week the player himself said he was happy at the club and would only leave the Liberty Stadium if the club wanted to sell him.

"I signed a new contract in the summer and I've got three years left," he said. "So it's down to the club if they want to sell me. But I was very happy when I was on loan here and then again in the last three years. I'm not trying to leave, I'm not desperate to go or anything."