Swansea sign Renato Sanches on season-long loan from Bayern Munich

Swansea have completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on a season-long loan, the two clubs have announced.

Sanches was part of Portugal's Euro 2016-winning squad and joined Bayern from Benfica for €35million only a year ago.

But the 20-year-old has found game-time with the Bundesliga champions limited and made only 26 appearances last season.

Swans boss Paul Clement spent time as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Bayern last season and used his contacts in Bavaria to pull off the shock move.

Sanches becomes Clement's 11th signing of a busy summer and follows the likes of Sam Clucas and Roque Mesa in through the door at the Liberty Stadium.

One outgoing likely is Fernando Llorente with the Spanish striker nearing a £15m move to Tottenham.