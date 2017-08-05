Swansea smash Sampdoria as Premier League sides impress

Swansea City produced Saturday's finest friendly performance as several Premier League sides hit their stride.

Swansea City put four past Serie A side Sampdoria to headline several successful friendly outings for Premier League teams.

Tottenham and Liverpool both outlined their potential by beating top European opposition while Bayer Leverkusen and Celta Vigo fought out a six-goal thriller in Germany.

We round up the pick of the action from Saturday's pre-season encounters.

ABRAHAM SCORES AGAIN AS SWANSEA STUN SAMPDORIA

Tammy Abraham bagged his third goal of pre-season but came off under an injury cloud in Swansea's 4-0 thrashing of Sampdoria.

The England U21 star scored the hosts' third before being withdrawn for precautionary reasons according to Swans manager Paul Clement.

Leroy Fer's header and a bizarre Ricky Alvarez own goal had earlier given Clement's side a 2-0 advantage, with Federico Fernandez adding the fourth to give Swansea a significant confidence boost ahead of the new season.