Swansea vs Manchester United player ratings: Paul Pogba plays vital role but it's a game to forget for the Swans

Manchester United swept to their second straight 4-0 win to start the Premier League season by thrashing Swansea on Saturday, with Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial all scoring again for Jose Mourinho's side.

Centre-back Eric Bailly gave United the lead on the stroke of half-time with a close-range strike at a corner, and the visitors were comfortable in the second half before running amok in the final 10 minutes.

Lukaku slotted home in the 80th from a pass by Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who then set up Pogba to deftly chip goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the 82nd.

Martial, on as a substitute, scored United's third goal in a devastating five-minute span when he finished a counter-attack with a low shot into the corner.

Eight goals scored and two clean sheets makes for an encouraging start to the season for Mourinho, who has built an imposing and clinical team that looks equipped to challenge for the title.






