Swansea vs Manchester United: What time does it start, what channel is it on, where can I watch it, who's going to win?

Manchester United make the journey down to Swansea on Tuesday aiming to recover decisively from their disappointing defeat at Huddersfield on the weekend.

United manager Jose Mourinho, who criticised his side’s attitude in their rather tired-looking display in West Yorkshire, will be targeting this fixture as an ideal opportunity to recover some confidence ahead of an important week for the Red Devils. In addition to facing Benfica on 31st October, they face their sternest challenge of the League season so far on Saturday, playing host to a buoyant Spurs.

Their form in the League Cup, however, gives United grounds to be optimistic. As well as lifting the trophy last year, the Manchester club overpowered Burton 4-1 in the Third-Round in September. Mourinho’s exceptional record in the competition, too – he won it three times with Chelsea – suggest he will not be taking this trip to South Wales lightly, though he may be forced to make some changes given his team’s busy schedule.

United will also take heart from the indifferent recent record of their hosts. Although moving past Championship Reading easily enough in the previous round, their start to the League this year has been stuttering, as highlighted by their flat 2-1 defeat at home to Leicester on Saturday.

As a result, manager Paul Clement may be forced to make a number of changes on Tuesday night to ensure that his first-team is reasonably fresh on their return to league action, a move that would only increase the visitors’ confidence in taking a positive result back to Manchester.

What time does it start?

Swansea vs Man Utd kicks off at 19:45

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Football from 19:30. Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on Channel 5.

United were beaten last time out at Huddersfield (Getty) More