Swansea vs Newcastle: What time does it start, which TV channel is it on and where can I watch it?

Paul Clement will be in confident mood after Swansea's win over Crystal Palace last time out

Both Swansea and Newcastle have made underwhelming starts to the season, sitting in 13th and 14th place respectively. Things have been particularly frustrating for Magpies boss Rafael Benitez, who did not receive the financial backing that he expected in this summer’s transfer window.

Meanwhile, Swans boss Paul Clement has experienced either a good or a bad transfer window, depending on whose words you believe. The ex-Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Chelsea assistant coach opted to sell Swansea’s star men – Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente – for a combined £60m, bringing in Renato Sanches and Wilfried Bony as approximate replacements.

Bony is a former Swansea player, of course, and will want to make an instant impact at the stadium he calls his “garden”. Sanches, winner of the 2016 ‘Golden Boy’ award as Europe’s best player aged 21 or under, will be even keener to impress; his career has stalled at Clement’s ex-employees Bayern.

Both Swansea and Newcastle claimed their first wins of the season last week, and should be in confident moods going into the game. Newcastle will be particularly rejuvenated after last Saturday’s 3-0 victory over West Ham - the sense of relief amongst everyone at the club was palpable.

But Swansea will be just as relieved to sour Newcastle’s mood. Clement’s charges were thrashed at home to Man United in mid-August, and with their home record so integral to last season’s survival, the Swans will consider anything less than victory against Benitez’s newly-promoted Magpies a failure.

What time does it start?

Swansea vs Newcastle kicks off at 16:00 on Sunday September 10th.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 15:30. Highlights will be shown at 22:30 on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Sanches suffered a disappointing debut season at Bayern Munich

Renato Sanches: The 20-year-old is aiming to reignite his career at Swansea after a desperately disappointing year with Bayern Munich, and could make his debut against Newcastle. Once considered the next wonderkid of European football, Sanches will be desperate to impress.

Best stat…

2: Swansea are something of a bogey team for Newcastle, with the Magpies having beaten the Swans just twice in ten Premier League matches between the sides.

Remember when…

Papiss Cissé scored a superb goal for Newcastle against Swansea in April 2012. The pressing ontological question is: was it a chip or a lob?

Player to watch…

Christian Atsu: Newcastle’s first summer signing is in excellent form. He shows constant willingness to attack full-backs, and provided a superb assist for Joselu in last week’s win over West Ham.

Past three meetings…

Newcastle 3 (Lascelles, Sissoko, Townsend) Swansea 0, Premier League, April 2016

Swansea 2 (Gomis, Ayew) Newcastle 0, Premier League, August 2015

Newcastle 2 (Pérez, De Jong) Swansea 3 (Oliveira, Sigurdsson, Cork) Premier League, March 2016

Form guide…

Swansea: WWDLWW

Newcastle: WWLLLW

Odds…

Swansea to win: 23/17

Newcastle to win: 9/4

Draw: 9/4