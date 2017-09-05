Swansea wait on Jordan Ayew

The 25-year-old is expected back at the Liberty Stadium after missing out on the Black Stars’ clash with Red Devils on Tuesday

Swansea await the return of Jordan Ayew from international duty after missing Ghana’s encounter with Congo in a World Cup qualifying tie.

The attacker is reported to be suffering from a stomach bug and the club have declared that the former Aston Villa forward will team up with them on Wednesday.

“[Jordan Ayew] is expected back in Swansea tomorrow (Wednesday) as Paul Clement's side step up preparations for Sunday's Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at the Liberty,” the club said.

The player was in action for the entire duration in friday's corresponding fixture against the Congolese as Kwesi Appiah’s side battled to a draw in Kumasi on Friday but he was forced to watch from the sidelines as the Black Stars pummeled Claude Le Roy's side 5-1 away in Brazzaville.

The Ghanaian has been impressive this season for the Swans and has began to forge a good partnership with Anglo-Nigerian Tammy Abraham.

He has found the net twice in four appearances this term and will be expected to return to action when the Liberty Stadium outfit square up against Newcastle United on Sunday.