Sweden 1 Italy 0: Johansson leaves Azzurri and Ventura on the brink

Jakob Johansson came off the bench to give Sweden a 1-0 first-leg win and leave Italy staring at the ignominy of World Cup elimination.

Italy face failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958 after substitute Jakob Johansson gave Sweden a 1-0 first-leg lead in their play-off encounter.

Questions over Gian Piero Ventura's abilities as head coach of the Azzurri must now be met with a decisive answer in Monday's return at San Siro after a disjointed display in Solna.

Watched on by the iconic Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the stands, Sweden's robust forward duo Marcus Berg and Ola Toivonen proved a handful for the unusually discomforted Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini in Italy's defence.

AEK Athens midfielder Johansson had not been on the field for four minutes as Albin Ekdal's replacement when Italy failed to deal with a long throw just after the hour and he beat Gianluigi Buffon via a deflection.

Matteo Darmian came closest to finding an equaliser when he was denied by the post but a tough task awaits in Milan, especially after influential midfielder Marco Verratti collected a booking to rule himself out of Ventura's date with destiny.

The tone was set for a bustling, frenetic opening inside the first minute when Toivonen caught Bonucci with an elbow. The AC Milan defender writhed on the floor and Berg received a booking for dissent as he did so.

RB Leipzig playmaker Emil Forsberg skied a fourth-minute free-kick – Bonucci tugging Berg to the floor to continue his inauspicious start - before Andrea Belotti headed Darmian's searching left-wing cross narrowly wide on Italy's first attack.

Toivonen than pulled a drive just past Buffon's right-hand post following cute work by Forsberg, who lifted wastefully off target again when the ball broke to him on the edge of the Italy box in the 25th minute.

Italy were struggling to gain a foothold in the contest and Verratti encapsulated their simmering frustration with an ill-judged challenge on Berg that brought a yellow card to rule him out of the second leg.