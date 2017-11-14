Sweden boss frustrated by talk of Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning for the World Cup in Russia

Sweden manager Janne Andersson has dismissed suggestions Zlatan Ibrahimovic could come out of international retirement after his side booked their place at the 2018 World Cup at the expense of Italy.

The Swedes held out for a dogged 0-0 draw at the San Siro on Monday night to seal a 1-0 win on aggregate.

After the game Ibrahimovic, who announced his retirement from international football last summer, marked his country's remarkable achievement with a tweet reading: "We are Zweden", along with an image of his former teammates celebrating.

The post sparked rumours that the 36-year-old was set to make a dramatic comeback in time for next year's tournament in Russia.

We are Zweden pic.twitter.com/rDXzRImev4 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2017

"This is incredible! This player [Ibrahimovic] has just stopped to play with Sweden one year and a half ago and we are still here talking about him," Andersson told reporters post-match.

"Gosh, we need to talk about the great players we have in this team I believe."

Sweden players celebrate reaching the 2018 World Cup Credit: AP More