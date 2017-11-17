Swinson set to miss Six Nations after finger surgery

Scotland are likely to be without Tim Swinson for their Six Nations campaign after he was ruled out for four months.

Tim Swinson appears set to miss the SIx Nations after the Scotland lock was ruled out for at least four months after undergoing surgery on his finger.

Swinson suffered the injury in Scotland's win over Samoa last weekend.

Glasgow Warriors confirmed Swinson is now set to remain on the sidelines until March.

And, with the Six Nations scheduled to take place from February 3 to March 17, Scotland will in all likelihood have to contest the tournament without the second row.