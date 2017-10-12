Swiss prosecutors open criminal proceedings against PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi

The office of the Swiss attorney general has opened criminal proceedings against Paris St-Germain chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi and former Fifa secretary general Jerome Valcke in relation to World Cup media rights.

The new proceedings have arisen from an ongoing investigation into Valcke for alleged acts of "criminal mismanagement" concerning the awarding of World Cup media rights to certain countries.

In a statement, the Swiss attorney general said the new proceedings involved suspected cases of bribery, fraud and forgery against Valcke and Al Khelaifi, who is the chief executive of the beIN Media Group.

The statement read: "It is suspected that Jerome Valcke accepted undue advantages from a businessman in the sports rights sector in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the Fifa World Cups in 2018, 2022, 2026 and 2030, and from Nasser Al-Khelaifi in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the Fifa World Cups in 2026 and 2030.

