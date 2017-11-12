Switzerland 0 Northern Ireland 0 (1-0 agg): Controversial first-leg penalty sends Swiss to World Cup

Northern Ireland's World Cup dream is over after Switzerland held on to a 0-0 draw to keep their 1-0 first-leg lead intact and qualify.

Switzerland's controversial 1-0 first-leg win over Northern Ireland in their World Cup play-off proved decisive, as Vladimir Petkovic's side played out an entertaining 0-0 draw in Sunday's return fixture in Basle to secure passage to next year's finals.

Petkovic's men were wasteful on the day, but ultimately that did not matter, with the Swiss holding firm at the back and ensuring their lead from Belfast - claimed thanks to Ricardo Rodriguez's contentious penalty - was enough to send Switzerland to Russia.

The first half was frantic and exhilarating in extremely sodden conditions, but Northern Ireland could count themselves more than a little lucky to remain only a goal down on aggregate at the break, with Haris Seferovic, Xherdan Shaqiri and Steven Zuber all seeing fine chances spurned in a dominant display.

Things were much the same in the second half, though Northern Ireland did appear a slightly more purposeful in attack, with Conor Washington and George Saville squandering opportunities.

Michael O'Neill's men gained momentum as the second period progressed and subjected Switzerland to spells of pressure in the final 30 minutes.

But, the home side dug deep and held on to the draw they needed, denying a Northern Ireland side who are likely to once again highlight the impact of Rodriguez's controversial penalty in Belfast.

Despite the conditions, the two sides produced a breathless start and both went close inside the first five minutes.

Chris Brunt worried the hosts first, forcing Yann Sommer into a flying save to keep a stunning 30-yard drive out of the top-right corner, before Seferovic inexplicably failed to direct Shaqiri's pinpoint cross beyond Michael McGovern with a glancing header.

Alarm bells were ringing again in the visitors' defence shortly after, as Granit Xhaka cushioned a pass in behind their backline and found Blerim Dzemaili, who saw his squared pass into the six-yard box crucially skewed over the crossbar by Gareth McAuley.