Switzerland tell Northern Ireland to stop moaning about controversial penalty

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has stoked the fires ahead of the second leg of Sunday’s World Cup play-off by telling Northern Ireland to stop moaning about Switzerland’s controversial penalty.

Ricardo Rodriguez scored from the spot in the second half to give Switzerland a 1-0 first-leg lead in Belfast on Thursday after Corry Evans was wrongly judged to have handled the ball.

But Xhaka said he could not understand why the Northern Irish are continuing to complain about referee Ovidiu Hategan and says the Swiss will prove they are a better side at St Jakob-Park.

“I don’t know why it is such a big topic or why there is so much discussion,” he said.

“I think we have to leave it. I think we were the better team. We want to show that again and qualify for Russia.

Northern Ireland seemed pretty hard done by last night! Corry Evans' arms are in and there was no intent to block it with them Tough second leg now to come. #GAWA#NIRSWI#NIRSUIpic.twitter.com/8trMYNg3Ol — That Stat Football (@That_Stat_) November 10, 2017

“I think we are a good team and maybe a better team when compared to Northern Ireland.

“To discuss the penalty, and whether it was a penalty or not, it is the decision of the referee and not of interest to us.”

Hategan had also failed to send off Switzerland defender Fabian Schar for a dreadful two-footed lunge on Stuart Dallas. But Switzerland coach claimed Vladimir Petkovic claimed the Romanian official had a “good performance” and that his side were also on the wrong end of some decisions.

“I've analysed the match again and there were decisions that went against us, especially in the 85th minute (when Stephane Lichtsteiner reputedly had his shirt pulled in the box),” he said. “It’s always difficult but I would always accept every decision made by the referee and I have to say the performance of the referee was good in general.”