Switzerland vs Northern Ireland World Cup play-off second leg preview: Team news, odds and prediction
What is it?
The World Cup play-off second leg between Switzerland and Northern Ireland. The Swiss have a 1-0 lead from the first leg.
When is it?
It's on Sunday November 12.
What time is kick-off?
5pm.
What TV channel is it on?
Sky Sports Football
What is the team news?
Corry Evans is controversially suspended for Northern Ireland after his harsh yellow card in the first leg, while Stuart Dallas is unlikely to be fit after suffering an ankle injury at Hampden Park.
Switzerland are expected to name an unchanged side from the one that defeated Northern Ireland on Thursday night so we're anticipating the line-ups to be as follows:
Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Lichtsteiner, Akanji, Schar, Rodriguez; Xhaka, Zakaria; Shaqiri, Dzemaili, Zuber; Seferovic.
Northern Ireland (4-3-3): McGovern; McLaughlin, McAuley, J Evans, Brunt; Norwood, Saville, Davis; Magennis, Lafferty, Ward.
What are they saying?
Ireland manager Michael O'Neill was furious with the decisions which went against his team in the first leg.
"It's staggering really that the referee can give that penalty decision in that situation," O'Neill said on Sky Sports. "He was six yards from the incident, he has no one in his line of sight.
"Corry has just gone to block it, his body is turned and the ball actually hits him more on the shoulder than the arm so it is incredible.
"I thought he had blown for a foul or for offside, so to give a penalty for that, when nobody appealed, it is bewildering really.
"In such a defining moment in the match we feel very hard done by.
"The tackle by Schar was a borderline red card, the referee certainly didn't do us any favours tonight."
Switzerland winger Xerdan Shaqiri took the Arsene Wenger approach.
"I didn't see the penalty and I don't know if it was one or not," he said.
"I tried to have a shot on goal and I don't know if he touched with his hand or not.
"In the end the referee gave the penalty and that is football. I will have to look again at the situation.
"I think we controlled the game for 90 minutes and we had a lot of ball possession and created a lot of chances too, it was only a matter of time until we scored. I think we deserved the win.
What are the odds?
Switzerland - 1/2
Northern Ireland - 13/2
Draw - 13/5
What's our prediction?
Switzerland to win on the night 2-1 and advance to the World Cup 3-1 on aggregate.