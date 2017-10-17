Is Syafiq Ahmad heading for a move to the home of the Super League champions





Is Syafiq Ahmad being eyed by Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) as a potential new signing ahead of the 2018 season? The picture below posted by Johor Southern Tigers early Tuesday morning could be hinting just that.

Syafiq was also seen posting an update on his Twitter after that which seemed to suggest that a move could be a possibility.

yang mana tau tu tau la apa yg dh jadi — syafiq32 (@syafiqahmad28) October 16, 2017

Goal understands that Syafiq's contract with Kedah runs out at the end of this current season and when contacted, said that nothing is firmed yet and they are only in negotiation stage. Born in Penang, the 22-year-old has spent the last two seasons with the reigning Malaysia Cup champions, Kedah.

In an interview with FourFourTwo earlier this month, HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim (TMJ) has already expressed his interest in Syafiq, who his also part of the Malaysia Under-23 team that did well to win silver in the recent SEA Games.

A forward with a relative good built, Syafiq is capable of leading the line but is more than often used on the left of the front trio, a role that he fulfills both for club and country. Comfortable on the ball, Syafiq is also good at ball retention.

Should he really make the move down south to join JDT, one could easily see him filling in for one of Gonzalo Cabrera or Gabriel Guerra when required. Or TMJ may even decide to use one of his many international connections and send Syafiq for a stint outside of the country.