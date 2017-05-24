Sydney FC vs Liverpool team news: Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher start in friendly

Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher ended their Anfield careers in 2015 and 2013 respectively: Getty

Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher have been named in Jürgen Klopp’s starting line-up for Liverpool’s end-of-season friendly against Sydney FC on Wednesday.

The pair, who brought their Anfield careers to an end in 2015 and 2013 respectively, travelled to Australia as part of a 25-man squad for a game which will mark the club’s 125th anniversary.

Steve McManaman and Daniel Agger also joined the party and return to a Liverpool teamsheet, with both former players being named on Klopp’s bench.

Carragher finds himself in the awkward position of playing alongside several players he has been publicly critical of on social media and in his role as a pundit for Sky Sports.

The 39-year-old lines up alongside Alberto Moreno, whose performance in last year’s Europa League final defeat to Sevilla led Carragher to tweet: “Jurgen, transfer committee, anyone sign a f****** left back.” The tweet was subsequently deleted.

Carragher has also previously been critical of goalkeeper Loris Karius, who he will play in front of at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium.

In December, Carragher advised Karius to “shut up and do your job” after the ‘keeper had responded to criticism of his poor performances by Gary Neville, Carragher’s Sky Sports colleague.

Neville pointed out the Carragher’s unenviable position, tweeting on Tuesday: “Wow @Carra23 in the Liverpool squad. Gonna be awkward for you playing in that defence you've been slagging off all year!”

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 11am BST on Wednesday morning.

Team news

Sydney FC: Vukovic, Grant, Wilkinson, Ryall, Zullo, Brillante, O’Neill, Blackwood, Brosque, Carney, Bobo.

Substitutes: Heward-Belle, Timotheou, Simon, Lokolingoy, Flottmann, Zuvela, Mutch, Kuleski, Antoniou, Green, Gonzalez.

Liverpool: Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Carragher, Moreno, Lucas, Gerrard, Woodburn, Firmino, Sturridge, Wilson.

Substitutes: Mignolet, Klavan, Lallana, Agger, McManaman, Matip, Stewart, Randall, Brewster.