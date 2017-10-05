Controversial Syria penalty denies Australia lead in World Cup play-off

Robbie Kruse's first-half goal looked to be enough, but Syria came back to secure a draw with a late penalty in their World Cup qualifier.

Omar Al Soma's controversial late penalty kept Syria's unlikely World Cup dream alive as they secured a 1-1 draw with Australia in the first leg of their fourth-round qualifier in Malaysia on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou's men appeared to be on course for a 1-0 win thanks to Robbie Kruse's first-half goal, but Al Soma converted from the spot to ensure Syria go into the second leg with every chance of progressing to a play-off with a CONCACAF nation.

Seemingly wary of the underdogs' desperation to cause a shock, Australia handled the early stages very well, as they took few risks and concentrated on nullifying their hosts.

Gradually the visitors took charge and, although Syria did see a couple of chances spurned by Omar Kharbin, Australia were fully deserving of the lead when Kruse tapped in from close range five minutes prior to half-time.

Syria's World Cup dreams should have been effectively ended soon after the break when Tomi Juric hit the post twice in quick succession, but they did not let that scare affect them.

The home side - playing at a neutral venue - piled on the pressure towards the end and even struck the woodwork with 13 minutes to go, before then snatching a draw from the jaws of defeat five minutes from time, leaving the tie finely poised ahead of the return leg in Sydney.

Australia sat back during the early exchanges, appearing determined not to get caught out on the break, something they have been susceptible to in recent times.

Their pragmatic approach helped restrict Syria's chances and Australia almost carved out a glorious chance of their own on the counter, but Kruse, who darted on to Aaron Mooy's delightful lobbed pass, played his final ball slightly too far ahead of Juric in the centre of the area.