‘You can’t always be invincible’ - Giroud urges Arsenal to show solidarity

The Frenchman admits that he struggles to sleep after a bad performance but says that it makes him want to come back stronger

Olivier Giroud has urged Arsenal fans to stick by their team, despite the Gunners making a tricky start to the Premier League season.

After beating Leicester 4-3 on the opening night, Arsene Wenger’s men have suffered defeats to Stoke and Liverpool, though the 4-0 reverse at Anfield last weekend was a particularly stinging result.

Nevertheless, the striker has reminded fans that everyone is striving towards the same goal.

“You know that in a season you will have to deal with these difficult moments, you can’t always be invincible like in 2004,” he said to Arsenal Player. “You need to show a big solidarity in the team and keep the team cohesion.

“The most important thing is to keep the head up and keep the confidence high no matter what. We understand when we do mistakes in the game, and the most important thing is to realise and understand what we have to do better and not to do it again.”

The former Montpellier man has admitted that a negative performance can affect his home life but acts as a spur to achieve more in the weeks ahead.

“After a bad result, to be honest with you, I don’t sleep too much at home. I try to spend my time with my kids to help me to think about something else but once I come back to the training ground I’m 100 per cent focused on what I miss, what I need to improve,” he explained.

“I think as a team we all focus on the same target and we all want to improve so that’s a good point. Obviously, we don’t want to make another bad result the game after so I think we are quite good at that, bouncing back straight away.”

Arsenal’s next match is a home fixture against Bournemouth before their Europa League campaign begins on September 14 against FC Koln.