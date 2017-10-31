T-Team boss Rahmad Darmawan on Indonesian club's radar

T-Team's Indonesian head coach Rahmad Darmawan has apparently received the attention of a Liga 1 side back in his home country.

Having guided T-Team to Super League safety with a 0-0 draw over Sarawak in their final league match of the season last Saturday, Indonesian head coach Rahmad Darmawan has apparently received the attention of Liga 1's Persib Bandung back home.

According to Indonesia publication Galamedianews.com, the former Indonesian champions are monitoring his situation. This is confirmed by Persib CEO Teddy Tjahjono, although he clarified that around three or four other candidates have also been shortlisted alongside Rahmad.

"It's true, Rahmad Darmawan's name is there as well (as a candidate). Currently, we are monitoring three or four candidates.

"Which club does not want to be led by him? But the problem is we do not know for sure if he is available (to be hired).

"What is clear for now is that we first need to hold a discussion to determine our coach for the following season," explained Teddy.

Despite having secured another season in Malaysia's top tier this season, 2017 is not Rahmad's better season with the Titans since he joined them just before the 2016 season.

Last season, he led them to a seventh-place finish in the league, while reaching the Malaysia Cup semi-finals.

Coincidentally, he has also voiced his displeasure at the club letting his best players depart for other clubs without commensurate financial compensation, in a recent interview with Malaysian sports television channel Astro Arena.

Persib too have been having a forgettable season. They are currently languishing in 11th spot in the 18-club league, with only two rounds of matches left.