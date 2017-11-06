Tactically inept and without a plan, West Ham should have sacked Slaven Bilic long ago - now David Moyes is their prize

It should be at least be a mild surprise when a team with top-half ambitions concedes four goals at home to anyone. But when West Ham United lost 4-1 to Liverpool on Saturday can anyone say it was unexpected?

The last game of the Slaven Bilic era at West Ham was desperately typical of so much of their football since he was in charge, and showed exactly why he had to go. No plan, no organisation, no intelligence and no real fight.

It could just as easily have been the 3-0 home defeat to free-scoring Brighton and Hove Albion last month, the 4-0 defeat to Liverpool back in Stratford in May, the 4-0 or 5-0 hammerings by Manchester City last winter or the 5-1 to Arsenal 11 months ago. Both Arsenal and Manchester City, off the back of those games, rated Bilic’s West Ham as tactically the worst side in the Premier League.

Bilic is clearly an impressive man and has been a successful manager, first with Croatia, then briefly with Besiktas, and in his first season at Upton Park. But his successes are drawn from his personality: charismatic, persuasive and intelligent, rather than his methods. He was exactly the right man when he replaced Sam Allardyce in 2015 to rally and unite the fans, to harness the emotional power of the final year at Upton Park and to spark the players into performing above themselves. It certainly helped, too, that they had one brilliant player in Dimitri Payet who could win games by himself.

West Ham’s seventh-place finish in 2015-16 was an achievement of sorts but it was all downhill from there. The problem is that Bilic is a short-term manager and soon enough the effects of his charisma and intelligence started to wear off. Players will not be in awe of a manager forever. But when that power dissipated, what was left in its place?