Taison, Giuliano and the Brazil hopefuls this month

There were, once again, few surprises when Brazil coach Tite named his squad for November’s Brasil Global Tour double-header with Japan and England.

Every single one of the 25 players summoned had previously been called up by the boss, though some did resurface after absences as the likes of Diego Souza, Giuliano, Taison and Douglas Costa all returned.

Below, Brasil Global Tour takes a closer look at a few of those set for reunions as they hope to force their way into Tite’s squad for World Cup 2018.

First called up for the squad restricted to domestic-based players for the Game of Friendship against Colombia in January, Sport striker Diego Souza received heavy praise from coach Tite for his ability to lead the line.