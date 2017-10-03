‘We will give it all it takes’- Onazi vows ahead of Zambia clash

The midfielder has assured that the Super Eagles will leave no stone unturned in their quest to triumph over the Chipolopolo

Ogenyi Onazi has vowed that Nigeria will give their best to ensure that they record a victory in Saturday’s World Cup qualifying game against Zambia in Uyo.

Gernot Rohr’s side are top of Group B of the African qualifying series with ten points and a win would guarantee their place in Russia next year.

And the 24-year-old is upbeat they can secure the ticket against Wedson Nyirenda's men at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium this weekend.

“We will give it all it takes as far as football is concerned,” Onazi told theNFF

“We will play like everything depends on us and pray like everything depends on God.

“We will not be distracted; we will get our three points on Saturday," he concluded.