A tale of two No 10s - Ryan Lamb praises Marcus Smith after getting the better of Harlequins wunderkind

As La Rochelle’s Gloucester-born fly-half Ryan Lamb spoke animatedly to the media in the players’ tunnel after his side’s win away at The Stoop, his Harlequins opposite number, Marcus Smith, slinked past, head down.

This tale of two No 10s was a subplot to the game which saw the visitors earn a bonus-point win on their Champions Cup debut. Lamb, with stints at Gloucester, London Irish, Northampton, Leicester and most recently Worcester, would be considered something of a journey man while Smith has been cast as the wunderkind du jour.

Both fared well, with Lamb successful with all his kicks from the tee bar one while Smith’s place-kicking was flawless, including the final penalty of the game to secure his side’s losing bonus point.

The youngster also impressed with a number of breaks that showcased him at his precautious best. He only wobbled when Lamb slipped past both him and Danny Care in the build-up to La Rochelle inside centre Geoffrey Doumayrou’s second try early in the second half.

