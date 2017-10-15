A tale of two No 10s - Ryan Lamb praises Marcus Smith after getting the better of Harlequins wunderkind
As La Rochelle’s Gloucester-born fly-half Ryan Lamb spoke animatedly to the media in the players’ tunnel after his side’s win away at The Stoop, his Harlequins opposite number, Marcus Smith, slinked past, head down.
This tale of two No 10s was a subplot to the game which saw the visitors earn a bonus-point win on their Champions Cup debut. Lamb, with stints at Gloucester, London Irish, Northampton, Leicester and most recently Worcester, would be considered something of a journey man while Smith has been cast as the wunderkind du jour.
Both fared well, with Lamb successful with all his kicks from the tee bar one while Smith’s place-kicking was flawless, including the final penalty of the game to secure his side’s losing bonus point.
The youngster also impressed with a number of breaks that showcased him at his precautious best. He only wobbled when Lamb slipped past both him and Danny Care in the build-up to La Rochelle inside centre Geoffrey Doumayrou’s second try early in the second half.
Lamb, who himself was hyped up in the early stages of his career, was keen to praise Smith but cautioned against the detrimental effect too much scrutiny could have on the teenager.
“I think he is a class player, I saw him on TV a few times, he has some class touches for an 18 year-old kid, he takes the ball so flat. He has got great feet, he made some world-class breaks. But I hope there isn’t too much pressure put on him because there are going to be some tough times ahead.
“He is only 18 and then he is a 10, so everyone is going to be going on about him. I mean, even Jonny (Wilkinson) after Australia had a tough time, so I just hope they stick with him and he develops nicely because he is a world-class player for the future.”
Lamb seems revitalised by his move to the French Atlantic coast and believes the move has helped him roll back the years.
“It is nice to take yourself out of your comfort zone. I was living in Cheltenham, where I had lived for a long time, and then to move over to France, it was completely different. I do feel that the move has taken three or four years off my age, it is a very nice feeling – I am 30 but I feel about 25!”
Meanwhile, Harlequins hooker Dave Ward emphasised the need for the Londoners to “shore up our defence” before facing Wasps at the Ricoh Arena next Sunday, but also pointed out how tight his side’s loses have been this season.
“We are like the nearly men at the moment, we haven’t lost a game by more than eight points. So, we know how close it is and how good a side we are. It is now about turning those loses into wins and once we do that and we get that consistent run, we talk about getting three, four games in a row, then we know can be a great side and a team to threaten domestically and to challenge in Europe.”